Gates reopen at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story after person detained by base security

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was detained by security at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story after Virginia Beach police were alerted to possible suspicious activity near the facility.

The report of suspicious activity came in around 10 a.m. As a result, all gates at the installation were closed, said Beth Baker, spokeswoman for Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Baker said gates reopened around 11:30 a.m.