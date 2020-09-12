x
Virginia Beach

Gates reopen at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story after person detained by base security

Virginia Beach police were alerted to possible suspicious activity near JEB Little Creek-Fort Story. A person turned himself in to base security.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was detained by security at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story after Virginia Beach police were alerted to possible suspicious activity near the facility.

The report of suspicious activity came in around 10 a.m. As a result, all gates at the installation were closed, said Beth Baker, spokeswoman for Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Baker said gates reopened around 11:30 a.m.

The person turned himself in to base security, officials said. Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating.

 

