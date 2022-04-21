GIVE LOCAL 757: Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach

The theater, also known as "The Z," is one of the newest stages in the area. The nonprofit is working to make the arts accessible for everyone in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Zeiders American Dream Theater, also known as "The Z," opened in Virginia Beach Town Center in October 2018. The group has been working to make an impact on the community ever since.

"The Z hopes to be the creative incubator of the Hampton Roads area," said Sibel Galindez, the theater's community engagement director. "We're all about creating art the way people [want to] create it."

The Z cultivates and provides a platform for artists, composers and creative writers.

"We have certain programs," said Galindez. "For example, the American Dreamwright's Workshop, the Heart of Art Workshop, we have a TasteBreakers concert series... We are going to have a rotating open mic night."

Zeiders American Dream Theater is working to make the arts accessible to all members of the community through affordable ticket prices and scholarship options.

The theater also launched a ticket bank for prospective patrons in need.

"People can donate to the theater, and we'll generate tickets to make sure that those who don't have access to the arts do have access to the arts," Galindez said.

As the nonprofit theater continues to serve the community, Galindez said The Z hopes to encourage artists and patrons to embrace their own creative growth.

"Anyone who walks through this door, whether you're [going to] sit as an audience member or you're [going to] perform on this main stage, you're tapping in to your creative potential," said Galindez.

As the theater offers a wide range of artistic experiences, Galindez said it contributes a lot to the area's arts scene.

"When I found The Z, I thought, 'Well, I don't have to be in New York anymore to see amazing entertainment -- to see new, local, original works,'" said Galindez. "I can be right here in Virginia Beach. And that's incredibly special."

