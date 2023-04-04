Del. Glenn Davis will not be running for reelection

Davis has represented Virginia's 84th District since 2014.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Del. Glenn Davis announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking reelection.

Davis has represented Virginia's 84 District since 2014.

"It has been an honor and an amazing experience to represent the city that I have always called home in the Virginia General Assembly. However, I will not be running for reelection," Davis said in a Facebook post.

The delegate attributed his decision to the Commonwealth's redistricting process and that it created "numerous intraparty conflicts."

Davis said he and Virginia Beach Del. Barry Knight were looped together in the newly-created 98th District.