Del. Glenn Davis will not be running for reelection

Davis has represented Virginia's 84th District since 2014.
Credit: Del. Glenn Davis / Facebook

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Del. Glenn Davis announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking reelection.

Davis has represented Virginia's 84 District since 2014.

"It has been an honor and an amazing experience to represent the city that I have always called home in the Virginia General Assembly. However, I will not be running for reelection," Davis said in a Facebook post

The delegate attributed his decision to the Commonwealth's redistricting process and that it created "numerous intraparty conflicts."

Davis said he and Virginia Beach Del. Barry Knight were looped together in the newly-created 98th District. 

"While my desire would be to continue serving the citizens of Virginia Beach in the House of Delegates and leading our education agenda, there is no doubt that the city I represent, as well as the Hampton Roads region as a whole, has benefited greatly from having the Chairman of Appropriations [Del. Knight] as its representative," Del. Davis wrote on social media. 

