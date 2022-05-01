Go fly a kite! The Atlantic Coast Kite Festival is back in Virginia Beach

Awards are being given for the youngest and oldest kite fliers, the biggest kite, the funniest kite and the most unusual kite.

Sunday's breezy weather at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront made for a perfect setting for the annual Atlantic Coast Kite Festival.

This weekend marks the 17th annual Atlantic Coast Kite Festival, which is back at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront after a hiatus.

Christopher Stankus is one of the organizers behind the big event.

"We skipped a year because of COVID of course," Stankus said.

Stankus is pretty famous in the kite world. He runs his own kite business, and it’s a family affair.

"We did the doves for the opening ceremony of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta," he said. "We've been designing kits for 33 years, and my mom is the one who designs all the kites and started the company."

Among the spectators was Virginia Beach TikTok personality, Jimmy Speedway.

"I think it's awesome," Speedway said. "You've got so many kites out here - red kits, blue kites, yellow kits, white kites - every different kite you can think of, we've got out here today."

Beautiful day to fly at kite! Check out the 17th Kite Fest in VB this Sunday. 🌤 🌬 🪁 pic.twitter.com/RQRwMNN7pL — Dana Smith (@13DanaSmith) May 1, 2022

The Kite Festival is also a contest that's free to enter - Organizers gave awards to people with the funniest kite, the most unusual kite and the biggest kite.

There's also the coveted "Best Kite" award. To win that, your kite not only has to be the best looking one on the beach, but it also has to stay in the air.

But this festival isn't just for kite experts. There were free lessons for children, kite flying demos and an area for amateurs who just wanted to test out their new kites in the sky.

"It's a very relaxed sport, it's a lot of fun," Stankus said. "You can come out and chill on the beach. You can meet wonderful people, wonderful reporters!"