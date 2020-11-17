Graduate of First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach killed while at college at JMU

Maylea Beasley was a freshman at James Madison University. She was in a crosswalk in Harrisonburg when a motorcyclist hit her.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the First Colonial High School community asked people to wear purple on November 20 to honor the life of Maylea Beasley.

Beasley, 18, graduated from First Colonial in June. She was attending James Madison University. She died shortly after 12 a.m. on November 14 after a motorcyclist hit her while she was in a crosswalk on South Main Street in Harrisonburg.

The motorcyclist, 28-year-old Jeremy Baugher, also died.

Several other JMU students were there at the time and saw what happened.

"Some people felt this Saturday. Some won't feel it for a week. Some might not feel it for months before they've even really sort of opened themselves up to it," said Dr. Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs. "So, we've gotta stay with our community the whole time as they process this through."

Provost Heather J. Coltman shared news of Beasley's death on Facebook, writing, part:

Our community suffered a tragic loss on Saturday when first year student Maylea Beasley was involved in a pedestrian accident, and I join with you and the administration in sorrow to send condolences to her family and friends.

This accident was witnessed by many students who will be deeply affected. They will likely look to you as they process this turn of events. I urge you to be compassionate, understanding, and generous in allowing accommodations to any student requesting assistance.

The Legal Studies Academy at First Colonial High School shared a post from the Senior Project Page. It said that Beasley "cared deeply about the world around her and was the epitome of kindness."