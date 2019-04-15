VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand jury returned indictments against the man accused of killing a Virginia Beach woman last year.

Lamont Johnson was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Johnson confessed to the murder of Bellamy Gamboa following his arrest last year, according to court documents. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he had pushed Gamboa down a set of stairs and then fell on her. Johnson then said the pair got into a fight and that he strangled her until she died.

Johnson said he put her body in a bag and put it in a dumpster in Chesapeake. Her body has never been recovered.

Police spent $50,000 unsuccessfully trying to find her body in a landfill.

The other charges against Johnson -- four counts of contributing to delinquency abuse of a child -- involved the twins he shared with Gamboa. Investigators said Johnson admitted to killing Gamboa when questioned about the charges regarding their twins.