VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The grandparents of 3-year-old Brantley Lloyd are pleading for answers after their grandson died earlier this month.

"I want justice for my grandson," said Brantley's grandmother, Kathy Ray.

Brantley’s father, Chet Lloyd, told the Virginian Pilot his son crawled out of his crib, went downstairs and got into the clothes dryer on August 7, a day after Brantley's birthday. Lloyd said that when he found his son unresponsive, he called 911.

13News Now found out that since the death, Lloyd’s landlord evicted him from his apartment in Virginia Beach.

Lloyd had full custody of Brantley. Kathy and Benjamin Ray, Brantley’s grandparents from his mom’s side, said they were only able to see Brantley when Lloyd agreed to it but they still tried to be a part of the boy’s life. As his grandmother mourns his death, she said she can’t help but question the way in which he died.

"I want the real truth. Even from day one when I was told he was in the dryer, I said, ‘Nope. I'm not buying that story at all,'" said Ray. “I'm angry, I'm sad, I don't know. I have mixed emotions right now, but I want justice for my grandson.”

Virginia Beach Police told 13News Now they’re still investigating Brantley’s death. Meanwhile, Kathy Ray hangs onto memories of Brantley.

“He was a sweet child, he was. He was a very happy child," said Kathy Ray.

"He'd come running through the door screaming 'Mimi!' Papa!'” said Benjamin Ray.

Chet Anthony Lloyd

Four days after Brantley died, police officers arrested Lloyd and charged him with domestic assault, destruction of property, and possession of drugs.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday for the drug charge, but none of these charges is related to Brantley's death.

