VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach beer and wine shop is closing its doors for good after 14 years.

Grape & Gourmet owners Kevin and Deborah Aylesworth made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday.

Deborah said she was touched by the response from customers. She said all she wanted to do was give loyal customers first dibs on the 14% off sale on merchandise.

The shop sale is from Friday through Sunday. The last Friday Tastings and Cheap & Cheery events will be this weekend.

Deborah said the shop's lease ends at the end of February but there isn't an exact date of when the shop will close. So customers should expect Grape & Gourmet to close for good at the "middle to end of February," she said.

Deborah said she and her husband have been planning to retire for years and knew this day would come when they would shutter their doors.

Customers were not going away peacefully and left comments on the Facebook post.

One user said: "Deb and Kevin--- you have been amazing. This was the BEST wine shop ever. Enjoy"

Another customer wrote: "Sad day for the beer nerds round here."

Grape & Gourmet is located at 4000 Virginia Beach Boulevard and will close forever at the end of February.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.