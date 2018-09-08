VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A 1,668-pound great white shark is enjoying part of her summer just off-shore of Hampton Roads!

The female shark, named Miss Costa, was tagged in 2016 by shark research organization Ocearch. Miss Costa pinged her location Wednesday night about 100 miles east of Virginia Beach. The shark pinged again Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. about 61 miles northeast, not far from the coast of the Virginia Eastern Shore.

A ping occurs and is charted when a shark's dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water. The ping sends information about the location to a satellite.

According to the Ocearch website, Miss Costa is 12 feet, 5 inches long and weighs 1,668 pounds. She is described to be a "sub-adult." And like Ocearch's other sharks, Miss Costa has a social media presence, including her very own Twitter page.

Based on her recent movements, Ocearch is working to determine if Miss Costa might be pregnant. When she was tagged, scientists did not think she was of proper age to begin mating. However, recent tracking might suggest otherwise.

"If she does not return to Cape Cod [a documented great white mating ground] she is probably pregnant," Ocearch founder Chris Fisher recently said. "We are starting to think she is pregnant. If she goes back to the Cape she is probably going to mate, but if she doesn’t, she’s pregnant and we are hoping she can show us where she will be gestating and having those babies."

Another shark known to frequent our waters, Hilton, is currently hanging out up north in Nova Scotia.

Ocearch is an organization dedicated to the telemetry, conservation, and study of keystone marine species. To track Miss Costa, click HERE.

SEE ALSO: Mary Lee to Hilton: How Eastern Shore's popular sharks are doing

PHOTOS: Great White Sharks!

Great White Sharks
01 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA: An undated file photograph of a Great White Shark swimming off Gansbaai, about 180 kms from Cape Town. Following a great white attack on a young surfer last week off Muizenburg, tour operators are accused of making the waters dangerous by 'chumming' where the operators throw a mixture of fish blood and oil into the water to attract the great whites. AFP PHOTO/THEO FERREIRA/SHARKAHOLIC (Photo credit should read ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
02 / 25
03 / 25
Hilton, a 12 foot, 5 inch Great White Shark, was tagged by OCEARCH on March 3, 2017 off Hilton Head, South Carolina.
04 / 25
Miss Costa, a great white shark, pinged off the Virginia coast on Aug. 8, 2018.
05 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA: A five meter (yard) Great White Shark attacks bait thrown to it 16 September off the coast of Gansbaai, about 100 kilometres (63 miles) from Cape Town. Tourists pay about 100 US dollars to don scuba gear and enter a cage, from where they are treated to the awesome sight of a Great White just a swish of a tail away. (Photo credit should read ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
06 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA: A diver clings 16 September to the side of a cage towed by a powerboat, as a five meter (yard) Great White Shark thrashes its tail while it attacks bait thrown to it off the coast of Gansbaai, about 100 kilometres (63 miles) from Cape Town. Tourists pay about 100 dollars to don scuba gear, enter the cage and are treated to the awesome sight of a Great White just a swish of a tail away. (Photo credit should read ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 25
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: The teeth and jaw of a Great White Shark are displayed after research into the biological mechanics of the predator July 25, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) including Dan Huber from the the University of Tampa, Florida in the USA, plan to remove muscles from the head of several sharks in order to create a digital shark, to help determine it's bio mechanics and potential "bite force". (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
08 / 25
The great white shark Mary Lee tracked is often tracked near the Eastern Shore an Outer Banks. This photo is of her tagging on Sept. 17, 2012.
09 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
10 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
11 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure in the shape of a baby seal on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
12 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
13 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 18: Tourists get up close to a Great White Shark as it swims past the cage on October 18, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
14 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
15 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
16 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
17 / 25
DV790270
18 / 25
DV790271
19 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: A Great White Shark swims in Shark Alley near Dyer Island on July 8, 2010 in Gansbaai, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
20 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: A Great White Shark swims in Shark Alley near Dyer Island on July 8, 2010 in Gansbaai, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
21 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: A Great White Shark swims in Shark Alley near Dyer Island on July 8, 2010 in Gansbaai, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
22 / 25
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS DIGITAL IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE) A Great White Shark is seen in the Indian Ocean near the town of Gans Bay on July 8, 2010 in Gansbaai, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
23 / 25
DV790267
24 / 25
DV790266
25 / 25
TO GO WITH AFP STORY, USA-SEA-ANIMALS-TOURISM (FILES) A Great White shark jumps out of the water as it bites a fake decoy seal near False Bay, in this July 4, 2010 file photo. At least two Great White sharks have been spotted near a beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in July 2012 causing anxiety and excitement among tourist and locals. The sharks, one measuring nearly five meters, were spotted on July 3, reports the website Capecodsharkhunters.com. Media reports conclude that the increase in the seal population in the area has attracted the sharsks AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza/FILES (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/GettyImages)

Delmarva Now contributed to this report

© 2018 WVEC