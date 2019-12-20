VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is hanging up his hat after making a huge impact on students at Green Run High School.

School Resource Officer Frank Crumpton is retiring after working seven years at the high school. He formerly served in the Marine Corps for 30 years and has been on the Virginia Beach force for 15.

“They have had more of an impact on me than I could imagine that I have had on them,” Crumpton said.

Crumpton explained he is forced to turn his uniform due to a city ordinance.

“When you turn 65 -- which I turned on December 8th -- our policy is that you have to retire. If I could have stayed, I would have stayed until the least end of the school year.”

RELATED: Human Rights Commission votes on recommendation for council on mandatory retirement age

On Friday, Crumpton’s Stallion family made sure he went out in style. Every day for the past 12 days, students did something special for him.

“There’s a lot of great people here, no matter the reputation, it’s nothing like that,” he said.

Crumpton said he doesn’t plan on going too far. He’s already decided to volunteer at the high school after he retires.

“I asked if I can come and volunteer and so I’ve already filled out my application and submitted it, and I hope that will surprise the kids too. That’s where I want to be, I want to be here. There is nowhere else I want to go.”

RELATED: Portsmouth auxiliary officer retires after 45 years on the job