Green Run Homes Association in Virginia Beach giving away free masks, hand sanitizer to its residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer will be given away to Green Run residents this month.

Green Run Homes Association is giving away bags at its office located at 1248 Green Garden Circle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, while supplies last.

The association posted on its Facebook Page that it handed out 283 bags to residents on Thursday.

Green Run is a residential and commercial community covering nearly six square miles in the center of Virginia Beach.

It contains 36 neighborhoods, including 4,200 single-family homes, townhouses, three condominium projects, and three apartment communities with roughly 900 apartments.

