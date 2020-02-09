Group kicks-off 'Welcome Home' backpack program for homeless kids in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of mothers and volunteers came together to help families in Hampton Roads on Tuesday.
The group—Moms on a Mission Virginia—accepted donations for families transitioning from homeless shelters to homes.
All the donations will go into “Welcome Home Backpacks” for kids.
Moms on a Mission is a group of women in Hampton Roads who put together and donate laundry baskets full of household items to families moving out of homeless shelters into permanent housing.
Most families leaving a shelter have nothing to bring with them, not even a blanket, so a basket of household items provides the jump start they need to help get them on their feet, according to the group.