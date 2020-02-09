Group kicks-off 'Welcome Home' backpack program for homeless kids in Hampton Roads

The group donates laundry baskets full of household items to families moving out of homeless shelters into permanent housing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of mothers and volunteers came together to help families in Hampton Roads on Tuesday.

The group—Moms on a Mission Virginia—accepted donations for families transitioning from homeless shelters to homes.

All the donations will go into “Welcome Home Backpacks” for kids.

Moms on a Mission is a group of women in Hampton Roads who put together and donate laundry baskets full of household items to families moving out of homeless shelters into permanent housing.