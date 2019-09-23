VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Around 2 a.m. on Monday, a neighbor along South Military Highway woke up to a group of thieves.

She didn't want to share her name out of concern for her safety, but she said she’s the one who caught them on camera and called the police.

“What tipped me off, is I heard them for about fifteen minutes,” the neighbor said.

She showed 13News now a video of people taking cars from the Car Exchange auto dealer on South Military Highway and bringing them to her apartment complex’s parking lot.

She said, “then [they would go] running right back across the street to get more cars, and it’s like no one else saw this?”

"So I'm like wow, they're stealing cars. Witnessing something like that and having children, it’s scary,” she said.

Jon Fillmore is a co-owner at the Car Exchange. He came to his business to find the front door shattered. He said the people responsible, took four cars and two lockboxes full of about nearly two hundred keys.

"A range Rover, a BMW, a Cadillac Escalade… definitely not going to be ten or fifteen bucks to replace,” said Fillmore.

Fillmore estimates his business lost about $50,000.

That's a lot for their locally owned business.

"We're all part of the community so we hate to see this happen to us and just for Virginia Beach. We don't want to be known as that," he said.

He said police later found all four cars, in Norfolk. Norfolk police also found one of the lockboxes with some keys in it at the Firestone, on North Military.

Virginia Beach police found the other lockbox, down the street behind the Solace Apartments.

Filmore said he's grateful for the woman who called the officers.

"I'm really thankful that there are citizens in the community that care,” said Fillmore.

The helpful neighbor said, "I feel bad for him (Fillmore) and I'm keeping him in my prayers."

Still, the people responsible haven't been caught. Filmore hopes the rest of the community can help identify the people behind the damage.

