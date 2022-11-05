Gun taken from student at Kempsville High School, spokesperson says

The gun was taken from the student, who is now in custody. The weapon wasn't loaded.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A gun was confiscated from a student at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

A statement from Virginia Beach City Public Schools said that staff had been told about the gun, and both the Office of Safe Schools and Virginia Beach Police Department responded.

The gun was taken from the student, who is now in custody. The weapon wasn't loaded. Virginia Beach Police say the student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The student will also be disciplined by the school.

On Monday, two Lake Taylor High School students in Norfolk were detained after a report of someone with a weapon on campus. Charges are still pending from that incident.