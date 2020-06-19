Gunshot victim drives to Virginia Beach 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven convenience store seeking help on Friday afternoon.
Police were alerted to the shooting in the 900 block of Maximus Square around 4:15 p.m.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police say two men who knew each other got into a fight. The fight escalated when one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.
The victim fled in a vehicle, driving to a nearby 7-Eleven on Chinquapin Lane. Arriving officers provided first aid until EMS arrived. the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The shooting suspect stayed on-scene and was taken into custody without incident.
No other information was immediately available.
