Bentley & Friends: Hampton Roads dog wants to be your buddy

Left at a shelter with no place to go, now Buddy's foster mom is asking you to help him find a new home.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buddy is a pit bull terrier. In September, his owners moved and couldn’t take him with them. The 7-year-old was turned over to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

“Every time I see him he always comes into the shelter smiling. He’s always wagging. He's just a happy-go-lucky type of guy,” said Mandi Kowaleski with VBSPCA.

He was fine at the shelter, but workers noticed he needed a little more attention and “downtime.” That’s when his foster mom, Laura, stepped in.

“He’s really been the perfect house guest. He’s really energetic when you first meet him,” said Laura.

Excitement causes Buddy to jump. For that reason, VBSPCA decided he can’t be placed in a home with children 12 and under. He does live with other dogs in his foster home and gets along great.

When he calms down after meeting someone new, the chill is real for this pup. “He will play hard and then he’ll chill hard, he’ll come up next to me on the sofa and then we will watch TV,” Laura said.

If you don’t have a big backyard, that’s not a problem, a good walk keeps Buddy’s energy at bay. “He’s a wonderful walking partner, he waits by the door [and] he sits while I leash him up,” Laura said.

Buddy knows how to sit, walk with you on a leash and he’s housebroken. He’s currently battling a minor ear infection, but is going through treatment, and is an overall healthy dog.