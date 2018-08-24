VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group is sponsoring Morning of Hope on Sept. 8 — an event aimed to raise awareness about depression and suicide prevention.

The event will take place at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach and will feature several speakers talking about their personal experiences with depression and suicide.

Event organizers urge attendees who have lost a loved one to suicide to wear a colored ribbon as an armband: red, if you lost your father or mother; green, to remember a brother or sister; yellow, for extended family; blue, to remember a spouse and purple if you lost a son or daughter to suicide.

There will also be a memory wall to put pictures of loved ones and you can have their name read during the program.

There will be complimentary Chick-fil-A breakfast, Flowers Baking Co. pastries, Sam's Club cereal bars, and Starbucks coffee.

The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon, click here for details.

