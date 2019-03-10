NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Pride is hosting its 2nd Annual Run the Rainbow 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The race runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 24th Street Stage and Park, 2405 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

The inaugural Hampton Roads Pride Run the Rainbow 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run was the first race in the U.S. to host a gender-neutral registration.

Registration for this year’s event is now open at the Hampton Roads Pride Events page.

Packet Pick-Up will take place on Friday, Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Calypso Bar and Grill, 1101 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

The official After Party is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with special performances all afternoon at Calypso Bar and Grill.

Volunteers are needed for this Hampton Roads Pride event. Complete your volunteer interest form today at hamptonroadspride.org/volunteer.

