VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new Harris Teeter will be opening in Virginia Beach at the Great Neck Square Shopping Center!

A grand opening on the 53,000 square-foot store will be Tuesday, February 5 at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a Taste of Teeter sampling event.

This is the second former Farm Fresh store location that Harris Teeter will open since purchasing in Mary of 2018.

RELATED: Farm Fresh owner to sell 21 stores in Hampton Roads area

RELATED: Farm Fresh closures impact local food bank

This location will have many unique features like expanded service meat and seafood cases with dry aged beef; handmade lobster rolls; and fresh steamed seafood. This location at 2110 N. Great Neck Road will also feature a pharmacy, ExpressLane Online shopping, and a hot food bar.

“Harris Teeter is thrilled to celebrate the Great Neck store opening with a Taste of Teeter; we know the community is excited to see their new store, and we cannot wait to meet our new neighbors,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter, in a press release.