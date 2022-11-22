x
Virginia Beach

Heavy damage, no injuries reported at Virginia Beach apartment fire

Crews in the air and on the ground are working to put out the massive fire on the 3700 block of Birdsong Lane.
Credit: Contributed, Virginia Beach Fire Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in the Chic's Beach section of Virginia Beach are working to battle a massive fire. 

Flames erupted from apartments on the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane, according to officials Virginia Beach Fire Department  (VBFD). They sent a tweet about initial response just before 7:30 p.m. 

A VBFD spokesperson told 13News Now that eight apartments, currently under renovation, sustained heavy damage.

Crews did not report any injuries or anyone displaced, at this time. 

An investigation into the cause is underway. 

