Heavy police presence after gunfire reported along part of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach

Officers said there were large crowds along Newtown Road near Diamond Springs Road. Most of the people in the crowds were teenagers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large number of police officers were along part of Newtown Road Saturday night after they received a call about gunfire in the area.

The location of the call was the 600 block of Newtown Road, not far from Diamond Springs Road.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted at 9:55 p.m. that there were crowds of people in the area. At that time, the crowds had started to disperse. Officers said no one had been hurt.

Heavy VBPD presence in the 600 Block of Newtown Road for large crowds and reports of shots fired. No injuries reported. Crowds are dispersing, more to follow as info becomes available. @ — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 28, 2021

Within 30 minutes, the police department followed up on its initial tweet and said that most of the people who were in the crowds were teenagers. It added there was no sign that there had been gunfire as police initially had been told.