VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A helicopter crew moved quickly to rescue a seagull tangled in a power line near the Lesner Bridge Sunday, Dominion Energy Public Information Officer Bonita Harris said.

A specially trained lineman and Dominion Energy biologists were part of the crew that freed the seagull.

The seagull will be turned over to the Virginia Wildlife Center and a rehabilitation specialist.

Julie Coari / Virginia Beach SPCA

Karen Robert — of Virginia Beach SPCA — will rehab the rescued seagull, Julie Coari, who also works with VB SPCA, said.

The tangled seagull was first reported to Dominion Energy late Saturday evening, Harris said.

Dominion Energy said it expects there will be no interruption in service to the area while the rescue occurs.

