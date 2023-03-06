x
Virginia Beach

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls back to Virginia Beach

The all-pink truck dedicated to children's cartoon characters created by Sanrio has been trekking across the U.S.
Credit: Mora Film Co.
File image of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's 2023 East Coast tour is making a one-day stop in Virginia Beach on Saturday!

The all-pink truck dedicated to children's cartoon characters created by Sanrio has been trekking across the U.S., bringing exclusive treats and collectibles to Hello Kitty aficionados.

The truck will be parked near the main entrance of Lynnhaven Mall by the T-Mobile from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11, 2023.

Some of the treats and toys available include limited-edition collectibles such as lunch boxes, t-shirts, totes, hand-decorated cookie sets, enamel pin sets, and madeleine cookie sets. Other best-selling items include plush toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

After its Virginia Beach stop, the truck will next head to Richmond the following Saturday, March 18.

The Hello Kitty cafe will only accept credit and debit cards. No cash.

Hello #VirginiaBeach! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is returning to Lynnhaven Mall on on Saturday, 3/11! Find us near the Main entrance near T-Mobile from 10am-7pm, while supplies last! See you soon! #HelloKittyCafe

Posted by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Monday, March 6, 2023

