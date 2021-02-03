Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Virginia Beach this Saturday

The Hello Kitty truck will make an appearance at the entrance of Lynnhaven Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Limited edition collectibles and treats will be sold.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hello Kitty cafe truck is making a one-day stop in Virginia Beach on Saturday!

The all-pink truck dedicated to the Japanese character cat named Kitty White has been trekking across the U.S. bringing exclusive treats and collectibles to Hello Kitty aficionados.

The truck will be parked at the main entrance of Lynnhaven Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the treats and toys available include thermos, cookies, mugs, totes and cafe lunchboxes. (But that's just some of the merch available at the truck.)

Guests will be asked to maintain 6 feet from others and follow the social distancing markers that will be added near the truck. Guests must also wear a mask.

After its Virginia Beach stop, the truck will head to Richmond on March 13.