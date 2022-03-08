Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Virginia Beach

The Hello Kitty truck will be near the entrance of Lynnhaven Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Limited edition collectibles and treats will be sold.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is about a Hello Kitty-themed train that debuted in Japan.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's 2022 East Coast tour is making a one-day stop in Virginia Beach on Saturday!

The all-pink truck dedicated to children's cartoon character created by Sanrio has been trekking across the U.S., bringing exclusive treats and collectibles to Hello Kitty aficionados.

The truck will be parked near the main entrance of Lynnhaven Mall by the T-Mobile from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 12, 2022.

Some of the treats and toys available include limited-edition collectibles such as lunch boxes, t-shirts, totes, hand-decorated cookie sets, enamel pin sets and madeleine cookie sets. Other best-selling items include plush toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

After its Virginia Beach stop, the truck will next head to Richmond on March 19.