VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach needs your help in picking mural designs to decorate the entryway walls of three of the city's recreation centers.

The city has selected five finalists, designed by local artists, and are now holding a public vote for the top three.

The winning artists will paint their murals at the Bayside, Great Neck, and Princess Anne Recreation Centers. The murals will remain in place for the next two years.

Last year, the city held a similar public vote to paint the steps going up Mount Trashmore. The winning artist, Aimee Bruce, is a finalist again for the rec center voting.

Voting will remain open until January 30, with the winners announced the following day.

To see the five finalists and vote for your favorite, visit the City of Virginia Beach's website.