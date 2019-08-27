VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach school had to push back classes by a week after discovering a liquid mercury spill in one of the science labs.

The spill contaminated the entire building, forcing OakTree Academy to find a new space for classes and buy entirely new supplies.

It's something OakTree Academy principal Kevin Turley said they never expected.

"I'll be honest with you, we didn't see the hidden mercury spill coming,” he said.

It happened last Tuesday at their high school near Rock Church. OakTree Administrator Terri Turley said it happened a day before their open house and parent orientation day.

"Our science teacher went to move a cabinet about a foot and a half -- just didn't like the position of it -- and as she moved the cabinet, liquid mercury came from the bottom of the cabinet and onto the floor," she said.

Terri Turley said there hasn't been a functional science lab in the building in 10 years.

Kevin Turley added, "It is unknown how long it has been there or where it came from."

He said they immediately alerted the fire department. Authorities there referred them to a local specialist who had some bad news: the entire building was contaminated.

"They brought the mercury analyzer a Lumex machine the following day and they took readings throughout the building,” Terri Turley said. “They deemed the readings were too high in order for me to have school there."

Hazmat teams told them it wasn't safe for anyone to be inside the building until mercury gas levels dropped.

"They used the term 'weeks to months,'” Kevin Turley said. “But they wouldn't give us a specific date."

Parts of the building had recently been renovated and their classrooms were all set up to go. But all their supplies and equipment, such as desks, computers, and all the books in the library, are contaminated. They're leaving everything behind and starting over.

"For the safety and health of our students and families," Terri Turley said.

They've rented an entirely new building at Kempsville Presbyterian church and they're scrambling to get everything set up.

High school was supposed to start this week, but it's been pushed back to next Tuesday.

The school has a GoFundMe page set up to raise money. They say the total estimated loss is $130,000.