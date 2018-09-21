VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Landstown High School parents received an automated message from the school's principal about a student being arrested after making threats toward the school.

"Good afternoon Landstown high school families...I'm calling today with an important message about school safety," said Dr. Cheryl Askew, the school principal, to open the message.

She explains that three students came forward after they overheard a classmate making threats against the school. School officials called the police, and that student was arrested.

"While there was no evidence that the student had the means to do harm at the school, it is an important reminder that our words matter," explained Dr. Askew. "Threats of any kind will be taken seriously and they can lead to real consequences including discipline at the school level and potential criminal charges."

Dr. Askew goes on to thank the students who came forward saying, "they heard something upsetting and took the appropriate action by reporting it."

No other information about the student, including what exact charges he or she faces, have been released at this time.

There is also no further information regarding the nature of the threat.

