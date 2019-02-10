VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hilltop Gives Back returns with a fashion show benefiting the Roc Solid Foundation.

The fashion show will feature recipients of the foundation's major programs, including Anna Weissner who is fighting Leukemia.

The event is hosted by The Shops at Hilltop in Virginia Beach from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

There will be entertainment, a silent auction, and Hilltop merchant booths.

For tickets, visit www.hilltopshops.com. Use the promo code HILLTOP19 for $25 tickets.

RELATED: Roc Solid, State Farm partner to pack 'ready bags' for kids fighting cancer

RELATED: Community comes together to build playset for boy with cancer

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.