VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — If you haven't toured the Cape Henry Lighthouse yet, you might want to do it soon!

The National Historic Landmark will close next month, as it's set to undergo restorations.

Construction should start shortly after Labor Day. A new pedestrian plaza will go around the lighthouse. The base will also be enhanced to protect from erosion.

The lighthouse, completed in 1792, was approved by George Washington and overseen by Alexander Hamilton. You might recognize it as the centerpiece of the Virginia Beach city seal.

