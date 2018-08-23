The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach will host an antiques sale open to the public starting Friday.
There is no admittance fee — and the sale will have reclaimed furniture, architecture, fine and decorative art from the historic hotel.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Friday at 4000 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 214B.
The sale is four days only.
Some of the collections that will be on sale include:
- 2 Oriental 95-year-old Area Rugs, Persian Tabriz, and Lavar Kerman
- Architectural Antiques & Fixtures: “The Hunt Club” Architecture, Fox Chandeliers, Sconces, Leaded Glass Windows * Chandeliers * Sconces * Paneling
- Lobby Décor’ Furnishings, Artwork, Chandeliers, Sconces
- Cavalier Beach Club Sconces and wicker chairs
- Artwork, Historic Cavalier hotel, beach, aerial scenes, and presidential renderings
- Ornate, gilt, mahogany, wall and full-length mirrors
- Books Collection
- 2 Semi trailers; Great Dane, 1 with Thermo King cooling Unit, 1991
- Original Antique Paver Bricks, cleaned and pallet stacked
Remaining items will be sold at an online auction here Aug. 28 to Aug. 30.
