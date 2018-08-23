The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach will host an antiques sale open to the public starting Friday.

There is no admittance fee — and the sale will have reclaimed furniture, architecture, fine and decorative art from the historic hotel.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Friday at 4000 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 214B.

The sale is four days only.

Some of the collections that will be on sale include:

2 Oriental 95-year-old Area Rugs, Persian Tabriz, and Lavar Kerman

Architectural Antiques & Fixtures: “The Hunt Club” Architecture, Fox Chandeliers, Sconces, Leaded Glass Windows * Chandeliers * Sconces * Paneling

Lobby Décor’ Furnishings, Artwork, Chandeliers, Sconces

Cavalier Beach Club Sconces and wicker chairs

Artwork, Historic Cavalier hotel, beach, aerial scenes, and presidential renderings

Ornate, gilt, mahogany, wall and full-length mirrors

Books Collection

2 Semi trailers; Great Dane, 1 with Thermo King cooling Unit, 1991

Original Antique Paver Bricks, cleaned and pallet stacked

Remaining items will be sold at an online auction here Aug. 28 to Aug. 30.

