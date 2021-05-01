'Holi-Rays' at Virginia Aquarium brings cheer for kids, families

For the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December, you can enjoy the festive fun with friends and family members.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 5, 2021.

Christmas is almost here, and the Virginia Aquarium is hosting its "Holi-Rays" event for children and their families.

For the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December, you can enjoy the festive fun with friends and family members.

Wearing pajamas is encouraged, and you can take part in activities ranging from crafts using recycled items to searching for the Elf on the Shelf or watching Santa scuba dive. Treats for both children and adults will also be available.

Don't forget that Holi-Rays begins next week! From cozy holiday decor to tasty treats and a chance to meet Santa himself, your family will love the festivities we have planned this December. Want to learn more? Find out at https://t.co/sMowp9ZiP3! pic.twitter.com/NUaritb0pK — Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) November 24, 2021

The event is sponsored by East Coast Appliance and has multiple time slots from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In order to get a timed ticket, you must purchase online.