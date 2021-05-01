'Holi-Rays' at Virginia Aquarium brings cheer for kids, families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 5, 2021.
Christmas is almost here, and the Virginia Aquarium is hosting its "Holi-Rays" event for children and their families.
For the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December, you can enjoy the festive fun with friends and family members.
Wearing pajamas is encouraged, and you can take part in activities ranging from crafts using recycled items to searching for the Elf on the Shelf or watching Santa scuba dive. Treats for both children and adults will also be available.
The event is sponsored by East Coast Appliance and has multiple time slots from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In order to get a timed ticket, you must purchase online.
Tickets are $25.95 per person, and members receive a 50% discount.