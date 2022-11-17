It's that time of year again when you can drive down the Virginia Beach boardwalk, looking at Christmas lights

In order to enjoy the festive drive experience, you have to purchase a timed ticket for your car in advance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach.

The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.

There are Christmas lights lining the boardwalk and set up all over the beach.

Beginning on Atlantic Avenue at 21st Street and proceeding South towards Rudee Loop, you'll follow the signs and have a jolly good time.

In order to enjoy the experience, you have to purchase a timed ticket for your car in advance. To buy tickets, click here.

Holiday Lights At The Beach runs from Nov. 18, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023.

Here are the hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.