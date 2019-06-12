VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual Home for the Holidays celebration is bringing food and free entertainment to Virginia Beach this weekend.

The holiday concerts—at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts—benefits the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia.

On Saturday, two shows at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Sunday one show at 4 p.m.

Live entertainment includes a cast of more than 20 local artists, featuring Guava Jam Band and Piney Grove Baptist Church.

There will also be a photo opportunity with Santa.

Tickets are free for active-duty service members with a military ID. General admission is $12 and kids under 12 are free.

To purchase tickets visit the Sandler Box office or at YnotTix.com.

For more information about Home for the Holidays, visit their website or Facebook page.

