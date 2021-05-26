Homeowner: Naked man knocks on door after being kidnapped, shot in Virginia Beach

The homeowner says someone shot the victim three times in his back. Police have not released the victim's condition.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened sometime around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Shore Drive and Jack Frost Road, according to dispatch.

A person was found with several gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Police have not released the victim's condition.

Neighbors in the Lake Shore community off Shore Drive say they heard several gunshots in the early morning.

A homeowner told 13News Now that a naked man knocked on his back door after the shooting and told him he was kidnapped.

The homeowner says someone shot the victim three times in his back.

Investigators are still at the scene as of 12 p.m. They have not released any other details about the shooting.