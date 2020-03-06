Hottest day of the year drives crowds to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to cool off

Beachgoers continued to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic and new COVID-19 regulations are still in place at the beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you’ve stepped outside on Wednesday, there’s one thing you might have noticed: the temperature!

It was a busy day at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as a lot of people enjoyed the hottest day of the year on the boardwalk, the pier, and the sand.

But it’s not just the heat they had to look out for, we’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is nice! This is nice!” Scott Sabo said of the weather.

Another beachgoer, Michael Mercedes, was riding his bike along the boardwalk.

“And I’m off, thank God for that!” Mercedes said. “After everything that’s been going on, you kind of got to get out the house and decompress.”

Beachgoers came prepared with water, sunscreen, and umbrellas. But there are also a few other essentials they didn't forget.

“We got sanitizer in the car, I got my mask... not right now because it’s hot, but I’m prepared,” Marcus Monfiston said.

Signs are posted on the boardwalk reminding people of the new COVID-19 beach regulations.

Becca Sabo came all the way from Pennsylvania with her husband Scott to enjoy the newly re-opened oceanfront beach.

“Most of our counties are still in the red phase," Sabo said. "From the other beaches that are around the area, it seemed like Virginia had the least restrictions.”

She said she’s not too worried about getting COVID-19, but a lot of other beachgoers said it is something they’re keeping on their minds.

Victor Burchard and his friend Eric Frampton said they have been social distancing throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so on the beach.

“Wear masks all the time, bring hand sanitizer, wherever we go, and make sure you’re going to hang out with someone you know,” Burchard said.

Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said lifeguards are ready for the crowds and are on the lookout for any heat-related emergencies like heat exhaustion.

“Our guards are trained for all aspects of medical emergencies, all of our supervisors are EMTs and above so the same people that are coming to you on the ambulances and fire trucks are working on our crew as well,” Gill said.

Crews are also making sure people are following the new coronavirus rules.

“We’ve got beach ambassadors down here talking to people, encouraging social distancing," Gill said. "And we have a great big beach here in Virginia Beach. The best thing we have is space.”

He said although his team is ready to handle any problems, he wants beachgoers to prepare as well; so make you hydrate before enjoying the sun, and don't forget to social distance.