2 residents displaced following house fire in Lake Shores section of Virginia Beach

Crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the backside of the home.

Two people were forced to leave their Virginia Beach home located in the Lake Shores area after it caught on fire Monday night.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it responded to a house fire around 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Shenstone Circle.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

There were two people living in the home who had to evacuate. They made arrangements to stay with their family.