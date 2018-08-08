VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A family pet died after a fire broke out inside a Virginia Beach home Wednesday morning.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was called out to the residence in the 5700 block of Paiute Road around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a stairwell inside the house and had it under control within 20 minutes.

However, that was enough time for one of two dogs inside the house to perish. The second dog was taken by Virginia Beach Animal Control to a veterinary hospital in serious condition.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

