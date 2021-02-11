2 people displaced after house fire on Rushmere Dr. in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said a fire started in the attic of a home located in the 5600 block of Rushmere Drive. That area is located near Kempsville Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two residents were forced to evacuate Tuesday morning when their home caught on fire near Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.

Dispatch said the Virginia Beach Fire Department was called Tuesday, Nov. 2, around 4:45 a.m. about a house fire that happened in the 5600 block of Rushmere Drive.

Firefighters said the flames started in the attic of a two-story home.

There were two people occupying the house when the fire broke out who were able to escape without being injured. They didn't have any pets there.

According to officials, the family of two made arrangements to stay with friends.

The fire department has not released any other information at this time.