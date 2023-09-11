2-story house in Virginia Beach heavily damaged by fire

The fire happened in the 700 block of Rocky Run Court, which is in the area of Newtown Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were displaced after a house in Virginia Beach caught on fire early Monday morning, officials said.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Rocky Run Court, which is in the area of Newtown Road. Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded shortly before 4 a.m.

When crews got there, the fire had engulfed the building. The fire was deemed under control at 4:35 a.m. and out exactly an hour later.