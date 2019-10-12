VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former housekeeper at a hotel in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing a guest's $35,000 diamond ring.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Chrystal Monique Gregory pleaded guilty to grand larceny in August. She used an employee key to break into an Ohio couple's suite at The Cavalier hotel and take a 2¼-carat diamond engagement ring.

An appraiser said the ring featured a platinum and gold band and diamonds encrusted along the centerpiece.

The ring was never recovered, but police discovered photos on Gregory's phone of the victim's driver's license, which had been in the safe.

RELATED: Woman pleads guilty to stealing $35K ring from Cavalier Hotel guest

RELATED: Woman charged in theft of $35K ring from guest at Cavalier Hotel