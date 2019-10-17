VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Daybreak lifestyle reporter Madison Kimbro stopped by Cullipher Farms in Virginia Beach to get tips on how to choose the perfect pumpkin this fall.

Owner Mike Cullipher showed us the different types of pumpkins and gourds.

Jack-o'-lantern

If you're looking for your typical Jack-o'-lantern pumpkin we've got you covered.

"What most people look for is a deep-uniformed orange color and then a good stem," Mike said.

The longer the stem, the better it is for carving.

'One too many' pumpkin



If you want easier decorating, get the "one too many" pumpkin. That's in reference to the "blood-shot eye" pattern on the pumpkin.

It's not meant to be eaten or even carved.

'Pie' pumpkin

For a tasty treat, you need to get the "pie" pumpkin. It has a higher sugar content.

Gourds

Then you have these the gourds. In particular, the goose gourd because it has a swan look, Mike said.

You can carve them or just sit them on a table.

Decoration pumpkins

There are also the Cinderella-type pumpkins—also known as stackable gords. These are perfect for decorating but not so much for eating.

Which one will you choose?

