Here's how you can help the 5/31 Memorial Committee choose a design firm

The next step in the process will be held on March 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Virginia Beach Economic Development Conference Room.

The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The next step in the process will be held on March 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Virginia Beach Economic Development Conference Room, 4545 Main St., Suite 700.

This meeting will be open to the public.

In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center. The Virginia Beach City Council appointed the memorial committee to help the city create a permanent memorial honoring the lives of the victims.

In Phase I of its process, the memorial committee asked for design firms to submit proposals for the memorial. After receiving four qualified submissions, the committee narrowed the choices down to two finalists:

During Phase II of the process, the firms will present conceptual plans, three-dimensional sketches/representations, written descriptions and other materials to effectively convey their design concepts to the 5/31 Memorial Committee and the community.

There will also be a time period where the firms will take questions from the public.