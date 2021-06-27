Hundreds of motorcyclists hit the streets for 'Maci's Ride' for autism

The annual Virginia Beach event raises money and awareness.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds of motorcyclists hopped on their rides, Sunday morning, to cruise for charity.

It's "Maci’s Ride," an annual charity fundraiser in Virginia Beach that raises money for autism.

Tom Gorney holds the event in honor of his granddaughter. This is the seventh year of the event.

"The motorcycle community loves to get together and raise money for charity and have a good time, at the same time," he said. "And it just keeps growing annually!"

It attracts bikers from all over Hampton Roads, including some newcomers like Briana Schassberger

"I've never ridden a motorcycle and it's been on my bucket list and it's for a good cause," she said.

Others, like Dan Emery, participate every year as a way to give back.

"Actually my step-son, he's high spectrum but he has autism," Emery said. "So it's a good cause and we enjoy riding."

According to the CDC, nearly one in 54 children are on the autism spectrum. Gorney said his event is about supporting those families.

Last year, they raised around $6,000; This year, they’re optimistic they can do it again.

"We don't put a target on it, we just go as hard as we can and look forward to see how much money we can raise," he said.

Maci’s Ride collects money through registration fees, donations, and raffles, and all the proceeds go to the Tidewater Autism Society.

The bikers will cruise around to three different spots in Virginia Beach.