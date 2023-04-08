Hundreds of runners celebrate 'Donate Life Awareness Month' at 5K fundraising race

The race benefits LifeNet Health and its mission to support donor and recipient families.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A little bit of rain Saturday morning didn’t stop runners from hitting the pavement in Virginia Beach for a good cause.

April is national Donate Life Awareness Month. The organ transplant research and provider group LifeNet Health hosted the Share The Love 5K.

Hundreds of runners took part in the event. Louis Dias, the vice president of marketing for LifeNet Health said it's a race celebrating organ and tissue donors and recipients.

“Rain or shine - it doesn’t matter. That’s all about our employees; it shows their spirit," Dias said. “We’ve got a great showing – we got a lot of people. It was fun just running through the neighborhood – a lot of people supporting. We’re just thrilled to be out here and to celebrate a great event.”

It’s the 6th time LifeNet Health has hosted the event which aims to raise funds to support donor families, community education, and research.

The executive director of the LifeNet Health Foundation and the vice president of Biosciences Learning Center, Jean Neubauer said the event is about raising awareness.

“With organ and tissue donation, the need is tremendous," Neubauer said. "There’s over 110,000 people on the transplant waiting list. Eighty thousand need kidneys, one in 22 people needs a tissue transplant. So we need to keep the awareness really high.”

LifeNet executives say organ donation is a lifesaving gift that restores health and hope to recipients and families.

Neubauer said they hope events like this help keep the conversation about organ donation going.

“It’s really our mission to get people to talk about donation and tell their families if they want to be a donor," she said. "Let them know what their wishes are.”

Event organizers said their goal is to raise $30,000 through the event.