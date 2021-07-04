Hundreds of runners kick off holiday with a 5k Independence Day run

It was the 37th annual YMCA Independence Day 5k, and it's all for a good cause.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds of people woke up early this Fourth of July to go for a run.

Sunday morning was the 37th annual YMCA Independence Day 5K.

"Our grandma told us to," said 13-year-old runner Kristina. "She woke us up at 5 o'clock so we could do it."

The event was held at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

Runners were decked out in red, white and blue, with some people even dressing up in patriotic gear for the holiday.

The YMCA’s executive director, Nicole Bolding, said just over 400 people registered for the run. It was all for a good cause.

"What better way to start your holiday than with some exercise before all those barbeques and great family events?" Bolding said.

"The proceeds for this race, they actually go to our Annual Giving Campaign which supports our scholarships for membership, summer camps, swim lessons, so that way our Y can continue to be open for all."

It’s a family-friendly race that also has a quarter mile "tot trot," but kids were allowed to run the entire 5k if they felt up to it.