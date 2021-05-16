Hundreds take part in 'Muddy Princess' 5k mud-run and obstacle course

It's a women-only mud run and obstacle course. The event is back in Hampton Roads after getting postponed last year because of the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today's sunny weather was good news for the hundreds of people in Virginia Beach who took part in the Muddy Princess 5k.

The event is back in Virginia Beach after the pandemic forced organizers to postpone it.

The company's vice president, Sandra Loosen said this is the third time they've come to Hampton Roads.

"So obviously last year was not having any events - it was very tough," she said. "But it's even nicer! And we are even more happy to see all the smiles, all the people coming back after the pandemic and having fun out there again."

It's a 3.1-mile women-only mud run and obstacle course for any age group and any fitness level.

The course has about 20 obstacles like crawl spaces and walls to climb.

Friends, Samantha Lanier and Linda Barnes said the course had "tires, see-saws, balancing rope climbs" and of course - lots of mud pits.

Loosen said it's about having fun.

"There's so many competitive, mixed-gender mud runs out there, and we thought it's nice for the ladies to just get out by themselves, get muddy, and be not intimidated by any competitive males," Loosen said.

Women who ran the course said it was a different want to get a little exercise and try something new.

"First one for me - I've done half marathons," Barnes said.

"And I've done mud runs," Lanier added.

Barnes finished: "So we combined them!"

Loosen said 1,500 people registered for the event, so start times were staggered every 10 minutes to make sure the course and the race village didn't get too crowded.