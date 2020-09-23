Hunt Club Farm putting COVID-19 safety precautions in place for Halloween event

The CDC's report on holiday health and safety helps provide a Virginia Beach Halloween staple with a road map to keeping the doors open.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I don't have ample space in this area, so we've gotten rid of the actors to maintain social distancing."

"Scaremaster" at the Hunt Club Farm's Village of the Dead, Rhonda is making adjustments to ensure patrons are as safe as they are scared. Actors will maintain 10 feet of distance from patrons, wear masks at all times and steer away from the "pop-out scare" methods that can lead to interaction and close-quarter screaming.

Outdoor walkthrough haunted houses were deemed a "moderate" risk by the CDC earlier this week.

While the Village will stay open with modifications, the Haunted Hayride undergoes a drastic makeover, but one with its own set of benefits.

"For the first time in 32 years people are able to experience the Haunted Hayride by walking through," says marketing director Conrad Brinkman.