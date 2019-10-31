VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hunt Club Farm will give United Way of South Hampton Roads a $10,000 check on Thursday.

Hunt Club Farm hosted a #VBSTRONG Community Weekend on October 12th and 13th and raised the money to be donated to United Way.

The check will be given on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the main barn.

Hunt Club Farm will also celebrate 30 Years of Extreme Halloween by burying a time capsule. It will be open from 5:30 p.m. and will close at 11 p.m. on Halloween night for good until 2029. Anyone is welcome to bring newspapers, handwritten letters, pictures or small items to put in.

Hunt Club Farm is a 32-acre farm that raises chickens, goats, and other livestock. It provides educational field trips and features agricultural-based entertainment by way of its petting farm, pony rides, educational field trips, and seasonal farm festivals.