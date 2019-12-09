VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Millions of dollars worth of sand laid down on the Virginia Beach oceanfront over the summer withstood severe conditions during Hurricane Dorian.

The Virginian-Pilot reports visual inspections of area beaches have been underway since the weekend. Dan Adams, coastal program manager for the city, says erosion from wind and wave action was "minor."

A dredging company completed 75 percent of a $22.6 million sand replenishment project before restrictions for sea turtle migration kicked in. The company is scheduled to return Nov. 15 to complete the project.

Virginia avoided a direct hit from Dorian, which did the most destruction in the Bahamas.

